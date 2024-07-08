West Huntspill accountancy firm acquired by Weston business

Weston business NDC has announced the acquisition of Poolbridge Accountancy, based in West Huntspill.

Clients of both firms will see “significant benefits” from the acquisition, including an expanded suite of services and resources, says a spokeswoman.

The combination of both businesses will “bring exciting opportunities for the combined teams of NDC and Poolbridge – and staff will benefit from enhanced career development prospects, with access to a broader range of clients and projects.”

Neil Criddle, Founder of NDC, says: “I am massively proud and excited that Caroline has chosen our firm to preserve the legacy that she has built at Poolbridge Accountancy.”

“I have no doubt that our combined team will elevate NDC to greater heights as we continue to deliver the highest of service excellence to all of our clients.”

Caroline Mobley, Founder of Poolbridge Accountancy, adds: “We searched for another business that would match our values, be as approachable as us, put the client first, was active helping in the community and is jargon free – We found just that with NDC.”

“Like us, they know the importance of offering services throughout the year, to add value to clients, and that accountancy isn’t just about year end.”

“The merger also means the combining of additional skills and more services being available to clients. We are really excited about this collaboration”.

Jade and Chloe from Poolbridge have also joined the NDC team, so there will be familiar people for Poolbridge clients to speak with from the outset. For more information about NDC and the services they provide, visit their website: ndconsultancy.net