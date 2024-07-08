PHOTOS: Mark Moor Bowling Club celebrates its 40th birthday with gathering of members

Mark Moor Bowling Club near Burnham-On-Sea has celebrated its 40th birthday with a gathering of members.

A special event was held over the weekend to mark the big milestone, pictured here, when a cake was cut for the occasion.

Spokesperson Rob Pudner said: “Mark Moor Bowling Club has celebrated 40 years since its foundation in 1984. Much hard work went into the creation of first the bowling green and later the clubhouse over the years.”

“Old members and friends were welcomed by President Mary Watts who spoke enthusiastically about the efforts made by members to keep the club bowling along.”

Pictiured: President Mary Watts cutting a cake at the 40th anniversary of Mark Moor Bowling Club