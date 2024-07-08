Burnham United Football Club celebrates winning five ‘respect’ awards

Players at Burnham United Football Club are celebrating after winning five awards this month.

The club has received the ‘respect’ awards for fair play, assessed by players’ low number of yellow and red cards and overall behaviour.

Pauline Smith, secretary at Burnham United FC, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have won several of these awards and get recognition for our super players.”

“The first team won two ‘respect’ awards in Uhlsport Somerset County League Division 1, including ‘most improved team’, while the Reserves won an award for second place in Division 3. The Division 3 Captain also won a Respect award for his play. To round it off, our Bridgwater and District Sunday League side won the Adam Knight Award respect award.”

Additional players are welcome to join the club, which holds training on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.30pm. The Ladies team trains on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

The annual Burnham Rugby Club vs Burnham United football match will be played this Sunday, July 14th, at 2pm at Burnham United in Cassis Close when all will be welcome.

Pictured: Burnham United in action earlier this year (Photos Mike Lang)