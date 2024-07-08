13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham United Football Club celebrates winning five 'respect' awards
News

Burnham United Football Club celebrates winning five ‘respect’ awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Players at Burnham United Football Club are celebrating after winning five awards this month.

The club has received the ‘respect’ awards for fair play, assessed by players’ low number of yellow and red cards and overall behaviour.

Pauline Smith, secretary at Burnham United FC, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have won several of these awards and get recognition for our super players.”

“The first team won two ‘respect’ awards in Uhlsport Somerset County League Division 1, including ‘most improved team’, while the Reserves won an award for second place in Division 3. The Division 3 Captain also won a Respect award for his play. To round it off, our Bridgwater and District Sunday League side won the Adam Knight Award respect award.”

Additional players are welcome to join the club, which holds training on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.30pm. The Ladies team trains on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

The annual Burnham Rugby Club vs Burnham United football match will be played this Sunday, July 14th, at 2pm at Burnham United in Cassis Close when all will be welcome.

Pictured: Burnham United in action earlier this year (Photos Mike Lang)

Previous article
PHOTOS: Mark Moor Bowling Club celebrates its 40th birthday with gathering of members
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns this week with volunteers on hand to fix household items

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
13.7 ° C
14.4 °
13.1 °
95 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com