PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Picnic In The Park draws crowds to Manor Gardens

Crowds of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (July 7th) to enjoy an afternoon of free outdoor music.

Picnic In The Park was held in the Manor Gardens with a line-up including Taylor T, Emily, Rogue, Mossflower and Juice.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are celebrating their 30th year of events.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy said: “Despite a few passing rain showers, we had a great afternoon at Picnic In The Park and thank everyone who came along to support the event. Our thanks also go to the Town Council for their continuing support.”