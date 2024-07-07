12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 08, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Picnic In The Park draws crowds to Manor Gardens
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Picnic In The Park draws crowds to Manor Gardens

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Crowds of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (July 7th) to enjoy an afternoon of free outdoor music.

Picnic In The Park was held in the Manor Gardens with a line-up including Taylor T, Emily, Rogue, Mossflower and Juice.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are celebrating their 30th year of events.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy said: “Despite a few passing rain showers, we had a great afternoon at Picnic In The Park and thank everyone who came along to support the event. Our thanks also go to the Town Council for their continuing support.”

