Young Highbridge angler lands gold medal on England junior fishing team

A young Highbridge angler is celebrating this week after winning a top medal by competing in the under 16s England junior shore sea fishing team for a third time.

Lexie Groves, 14, has been fishing for over five years and has been competing in the sport for three years – including in many local matches against adults.

She says: “After being selected to fish for England again at the SALC Home nations in Scotland, it was time to make the long journey up.”

“This year we were fishing two different venues so had to practise and master our technique for both.”

“We had three long days of practice and not much sleep but we were ready.”

Day 1 venue was Riverside Drive in Dundee where the weather was fine with a steady stream of fish. England managed to push in front with a 3 point lead.

Day 2 venue was Elliott Beach in Arbroath. With a strong wind, the conditions were very tough and the fish were hard to find however she managed to reel in several fish and placed 2nd in her zone.

“England won both days with a total of 33 points, taking the gold medal for the 3rd year running with Ireland in silver, Wales in bronze and Scotland in dark bronze.”

“It was fantastic to fish with my team – we all get on so well and had an amazing time.”

She adds: “Now it’s time for me to prepare for the FIPS-M world shore championships in November in Ireland where I have again been selected to fish for England.”

“I would like to thank my manager Paul Driver and assistant manager Chris Sweetland for their help and support.”