Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 08, 2024
News

Award-winning Highbridge Indian restaurant gets nominated for two further awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A popular Indian restaurant in Highbridge has been nominated for two further awards.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers.

Now, it has been nominated for ‘best takeaway in Somerset’ with locals able to vote here.  Separately, Mint Bay has also been nominated for ‘best restaurant in the south west’ and locals can vote here.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin, pictured above with the Town Crier last year, says: “I am very excited than Mint Bay has been nominated for both of these prestigious awards – both myself and the team are looking forward to our customers’ support with the nominations.”

He adds: “This combined, with our recent addition of alcohol to the restaurant, is showing a promising year ahead for the business.”

It comes after Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.

