Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club celebrate success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Acrobatic Gymnastics Club have celebrated their latest achievements during their annual presentation evening this month.

Held at King Alfred Academy in Highbridge, it was attended by a large number of parents and gymnasts after a very successful year.

The evening was compered by Mr Paul Shepherd who always makes it a very entertaining evening. The club’s fundraising team, who help organise and run the event, were thanked for their work.

Awards winners:

SQUAD 1
Sportsmanship award – Juno Channon
Outstanding Gymnast – Emily Taylor
Coaches recognition – Harriet Hobbs Ava Morgan
Gymnasts choice – Lily Bartlett and Maxine Sherman
Attendance award – Imogen Shepherd

SQUAD 2
Sportsmanship award – Sanae DE Leon
Outstanding Gymnast – Lilah McErlain
Coaches recognition – Seren Kaye and Matilda Winter
Gymnasts choice – Seren Kaye
Attendance award – Lacey Popham

SQUAD 3
Sportsmanship award – Shannon Moon
Outstanding Gymnast – Fayth Canfield
Coaches recognition – Phoebe Bailey
Gymnasts choice – Eliza Osgood
Attendance award – Eliza Osgood

The club always welcomes new members – more details are at the web site.

