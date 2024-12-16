Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club celebrate success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Acrobatic Gymnastics Club have celebrated their latest achievements during their annual presentation evening this month.

Held at King Alfred Academy in Highbridge, it was attended by a large number of parents and gymnasts after a very successful year.

The evening was compered by Mr Paul Shepherd who always makes it a very entertaining evening. The club’s fundraising team, who help organise and run the event, were thanked for their work.

Awards winners:

SQUAD 1

Sportsmanship award – Juno Channon

Outstanding Gymnast – Emily Taylor

Coaches recognition – Harriet Hobbs Ava Morgan

Gymnasts choice – Lily Bartlett and Maxine Sherman

Attendance award – Imogen Shepherd

SQUAD 2

Sportsmanship award – Sanae DE Leon

Outstanding Gymnast – Lilah McErlain

Coaches recognition – Seren Kaye and Matilda Winter

Gymnasts choice – Seren Kaye

Attendance award – Lacey Popham

SQUAD 3

Sportsmanship award – Shannon Moon

Outstanding Gymnast – Fayth Canfield

Coaches recognition – Phoebe Bailey

Gymnasts choice – Eliza Osgood

Attendance award – Eliza Osgood

The club always welcomes new members – more details are at the web site.