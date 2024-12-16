Highbridge and Burnham Food Pantry thanks supporting food providers

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry, which provides low-cost surplus food to local families to reduce food waste and help people on low budgets, has thanked those who support its service.

The service, which launched in 2022, is a partnership between Burnham Baptist Church and Morland Community Hub.

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry is run by volunteers and is based at Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close Community Hall. It helps 92 local families each week.

Peggy Dunford, who is one of the volunteers that helps to run the service, says: “Our aim is to reduce food waste going into landfill. We charge £4.50 and for that our customers get two bags of food which includes chilled, veg, fruit and frozen goods.”

At a community Christmas meal held at Burnham Baptist Church last week, pictured, she thanked several firms supporting the pantry service, especially Morrisons, Yeo Valley, Bakkovor, Farmfoods, Marks and Spencer, Lidl, Hunts and Somerset Cuisine.

Anyone from the local area can join by heading to Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close Community Hall on a Friday between 12 noon and 2pm and filling in an application form to go onto the waiting list.

