Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 16, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea running club promotes women’s safety with new night-time run

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

runner at night

A local running group is promoting women’s safety by holding a night-time run in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (17th December).

A spokesperson for Burnham Harriers running club says: “We are proud to support women running safely at night by inviting all runners to join us on Tuesday 17th December at 6.15pm outside the Bay Centre in Cassis Close for a fun run with lights and plenty of support. Various paces to suit all.”

“It would be great to see your support and if you know of anyone who runs on their own then invite them along.”

“And guys you’re included as well, both in terms of staying safe and also understanding how it feels to be a lone female runner.”

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers oversees local running events through the year, including the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon, Parkruns and the Brent Knoll Run.

