Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor issues annual Christmas message to residents

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has issued her annual Christmas message to residents.

Cllr Sharon Perry, pictured, says: “Since May, when I was elected Mayor, I have been privileged to be invited to many local events and have met some inspiring and dedicated members of our community.”

“In a world which seems turbulent and uncertain, it is important to remember the love and acts of kindness that are shown on a daily basis by so many people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

“As Christmas Day approaches, I hope you find the time and space to relax and enjoy the season.”

“I wish you all a peaceful Christmas and a happy, and healthy New Year.”