PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Christmas lights spread festive cheer

From inflatable Santas and Grinches, to snowmen and reindeer, the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area is full of Christmas spirit.

Some residents have decked their houses out to raise money for charity, while others are doing it just to spread festive cheer, as in Burnham’s Broadhurst Gardens, pictured above.

Here are just some of those who are working to brighten up the dark December nights over the festive holidays.

Sparkling reindeer are lighting up this front garden of a home in Caernarvon Way, Burnham-On-Sea

Hundreds of twinkling lights are lighting up the front garden of this home in Burnham’s Coleridge Gardens

Falling illuminated snow flakes flutter over the front of this home in Wordsworth Close, Burnham-On-Sea

A row of illuminated homes in Wordsworth Close, Burnham-On-Sea add to the festive cheer

This colourful home in Burnham’s Lundy Drive is lit up with twinkling lights, falling snow flakes and an illuminated Santa

This colourful home in Tregelles Close, Highbridge is lit up with scores of fun festive characters

The owners of this festive property in North Avenue, Highbridge wish passers-by a Merry Christmas

A spectacular net of blue and white twinkling lights illuminates the front of this home in Burnham Road, Highbridge

A fun, large fun dinosaur with a gift in his mouth is among the fun lights displayed at this colourful home in Burnham Road, Highbridge

This incredible colourful front garden in Burnham’s Parnell Way features thousands of lights

This festive property in Burnham’s Love Lane features scores of twinkling lights along with an illuminated Christmas robin and reindeer

Trinity Close residents in Burnham have lit up their homes, raising funds for BARB Search & Rescue

Several fun Christmas characters, including a giant illuminated Grinch, are outside this colourful home in Burnham’s Stoddens Road