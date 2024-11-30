Burnham-On-Sea band recreates iconic festive song to raise funds for homeless

A Burnham-On-Sea 1980s tribute band has remade the iconic song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ featuring local residents as part of a festive fundraising campaign.

The Rubix Dudes have recorded a new version of the famous song on video to support the homeless community this Christmas and raise money via their JustGiving page to provide 200 or more meals for those in need on Christmas Day.

The band’s singer Rob Jones says: “The idea began with a Facebook post inviting fans to participate as different members of Band Aid in the video shoot.”

On December 21st, The Rubix Dudes will perform a Christmas show at the Tropicana, and the band promise a visual performance as well as an audio one.

“The band use video walls to beam images of the 80’s at their shows – at that show we will perform the Band Aid track. ‘Let’s have our own remake of the iconic video’ they said – so the Facebook post went up and the video shoot took place at the venue!”

Watch the video:

“The audio recording session was held at Beehive Studios in Middlezoy, although the filming of the actual video took place at The Tropicana, where the band members, several of whom are from Burnham-On-Sea, came together for a day full of creativity and camaraderie.”

“Beginning at 10am and for some until around 6:45am the next day, mixing the track and editing the video in one day was to capture the spirit of the original Band Aid session.”

One extra piece of authenticity is that in the original Paula Yates shares a laugh with Gary Kemp about her can of drink – and the new video features the original can in the video. Rob says he found it online and bought it for his rock memorabilia collection, donating it for the video.

He adds: “Participants embraced the theme with enthusiasm, donning costumes and wigs that added to the fun, even if some of the wigs left a bit to be desired! The energy was infectious, and the performances were nothing short of exuberant.”

“It only takes £11.50 to give someone a Xmas meal and every £11.50 raised will provide that meal for a homeless person on Christmas Day we promise that. The goal is to feed 200 individuals, more if possible.”

The Rubix Dudes are calling on the community to support this noble cause by watching their video on YouTube, embedded above in this story, and then donating to help achieve this target.

“We wanted to do something special this Christmas, and what better way than to bring the community together through music and fun, while making a real difference?” adds Rob.

The video was recorded by Julian Bishop of Video-Trax (Bridgwater). Donations can be made through the link here. “Join us in making this Christmas brighter for those in need.”

The Rubix Dudes are a Burnham-based 80s tribute band dedicated to recreating the vibrant music and spirit of the 1980s. Known for their energetic performances and audience engagement, they strive to bring joy to the community while supporting local causes. For more, visit www.therubixdudes.co.uk or on Facebook see The Rubix Dudes.

Rob thanked those who have made the single possible: Andi Crampton – Selfie Mania; Nigel Harwood – Schools Out Entertainment; Olly Eade – Enhanced Entertainment; Cam Allan – Delorean Experience; The Topicana – (Weston); Julians – (Burnham-On-Sea); The Toycupboard – (Burnham-On-Sea); Natasha Leigh Massey- Chantilly Hair Design; Anthoney Curtis – Straight Outta Weston; Julian Bishop – Video-Trax; Stephen Winters- Owen – Beehive Studios; Claire Lewis – Lewisia Photography.

See the video on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/eo5KZSBkVa8?feature=shared

Donate via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-rubix-dudes?utm_term=BEb6ZzKkrno