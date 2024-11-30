Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox votes in favour of Assisted Dying Bill in Parliament

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox is among the policitians who have this week voted in favour of proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales in a historic vote that paves the way for a change in the law.

In the first Commons vote on the issue in nearly a decade on Friday, MPs supported a bill which would allow terminally ill adults who are expected to die within six months to seek help to end their own life.

The Commons backed the Bill by 330 votes in favour to 275 against, a majority of 55 – meaning the Bill is one step closing towards being legalised.

It followed an emotional debate in the chamber, where MPs from both sides shared personal stories which had informed their decisions.

The bill will now face many more months of debate and scrutiny by MPs and peers, who could choose to amend it, with the approval of both Houses of Parliament required before it becomes law.

The bill stipulates that the person must have the mental capacity to make a choice about the end of their life, and must express a “clear, settled and informed” wish, free from coercion or pressure.

The bill excludes disability and mental illness as eligibility criteria. If it eventually becomes law, only permanent residents of England and Wales registered with a GP for at least 12 months will be eligible.

The life-ending medication must be administered by the patient and cannot be administered by a health professional or anyone else.

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox said: “The Assisted Dying Bill is a serious matter that deserves thoughtful consideration.”

“I’m grateful to the many constituents who have shared their views with me — there are strong arguments on both sides, and I respect those who may not agree with my position. Having carefully reviewed the bill, I decided to vote in favour of its second reading.”

Supporters gathered outside Parliament wept and hugged each other as the result was announced.

Campaign group Dignity in Dying said the vote was a “historic step towards greater choice and protection for dying people”.

Dame Esther Rantzen, one of the most high-profile campaigners for assisted dying, said she was “absolutely thrilled”.

However, Conservative Danny Kruger, a leading opponent of the bill, said it could be defeated at a later stage if MPs’ concerns were not properly addressed. He said many of his colleagues believed the bill was “very dangerous”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak voted in favour, while Tory leader Kemi Badenoch voted against.