Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 30, 2024
News

Guide to today’s Christmas events and activities in Burnham area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

gift boxes

A busy day of Christmas events is set to be held in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Saturday, November 30th).

Here, we provide a round-up of some of the highlights:

  • Burnham Scouts are holding their Christmas Fayre from 12pm-3pm at the BASC Ground Scout Hut in Stoddens Road with games, stalls and food. Santa’s grotto £3.
  • Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church is holding its winter fair today from 11-2pm with a wide variety of gifts and crafts available plus refreshments.
  • Berrow Village Hall is hosting an RSPCA Christmas Fayre today from 10.30am-3pm with hand made gifts, decorations, cakes and more in aid of the animal charity’s North Somerset branch.
  • Somerset Crafters Co-operative is holding a Christmas Craft Showcase at Brent Knoll Village Hall. 10.00am to 2.00pm. Lots of high quality handmade gifts available.
  • East Brent Extravaganza Christmas Fayre will be held from 2-4pm in aid of St Margaret’s Hospice at East Brent Village hall.
  • The Brent Knoll Inn in East Brent is holding a Christmas craft fair today with a variety of gift ideas on offer.
  • Burnham’s Methodist Church is holding a Christmas coffee morning from 10-12pm.
  • Burnham Baptist Church is hosting a Somewhere House Somerset “coffee and chat” morning with a festive theme from 11am-1pm. 
