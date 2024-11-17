Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards called out to help dog owner next to the River Brue

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to help a dog owner whose pet had wandered off a path next to the River Brue and down the steep river bank to the water’s edge.

The owner was struggling to retrieve the dog and rather than put themselves in danger they dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “Once on scene we assessed that the dog was not in the water and using our knowledge of the area decided that there was plenty of hard standing to make our way down. With one of our most experienced mud technicians attached to a line he approached the dog who quickly made its way back to its owner.”