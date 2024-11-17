8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 17, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards called out to help dog owner next to the River Brue

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to help a dog owner whose pet had wandered off a path next to the River Brue and down the steep river bank to the water’s edge.
The owner was struggling to retrieve the dog and rather than put themselves in danger they dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.
A Coastguard spokesman says: “Once on scene we assessed that the dog was not in the water and using our knowledge of the area decided that there was plenty of hard standing to make our way down. With one of our most experienced mud technicians attached to a line he approached the dog who quickly made its way back to its owner.”
“With everyone back on the pathway and safe we headed back to station for a quick clean up. The dog walker did exactly the right thing by not putting themselves in danger. Dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard was the best option and we’re always on call ready to help. If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
