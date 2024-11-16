New Burnham-On-Sea jetty safety warning unveiled after tragic drowning

New safety warnings have this week been added to Burnham-On-Sea jetty, a year after a tragedy in which a man drowned after jumping into the sea to try and save a dog owner who had entered the water after her pet.

A new painted warning message has been added to the jetty road surface by owner Somerset Council following a recommendation by the coroner investigating the death.

The stark new safety warning states: “Dangerous currents. No access. Beware. Falls from edges.”

It comes after Peter Jeffery, who worked as a builder for Prince William‘s Duchy of Cornwall, sadly died on October 29th, 2023 while trying to save Rachel Peach from the sea after she had gone in after one of her dogs.

The tragic Burnham-On-Sea incident unfolded when Ms Peach called in with her three dogs to take a break during a long drive. When one dog got into difficulty, Mr Jeffery jumped in to help her – but he was swept under the water by the strength of the tide.

Despite a huge search by local emergency services, Mr Jeffery was not found until his body was later discovered on November 12th by a gig rowing crew on nearby Stert Island.

The coroner recorded a verdict of misadventure at an inquest into the drowning earlier this year.

Coroner Samantha Marsh, in her official Prevention of Future Deaths Report, pointed to several safety measures that could be introduced by Somerset Council on Burnham jetty.

She stated: “During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

The coroner adds: “Whilst there are multiple signs in existence at the location, not all of these are for public safety, some focus on more ‘administrative’ matters such as the closure of gates and the prohibition of parking on the jetty.”

“Whilst these issues are undoubtedly important in the smooth administration of the public space, the consequences of such are not life threatening and the size and prominence of such administrative signs and surprising when compared with the signage that conveys potentially life-saving information.”

“I am concerned that the risks posed by entering the water (which appear equal to, if not greater than, the risks posed by the mud and sand) are not prominently and clearly displayed to those who lack local knowledge, especially out of ‘season’.”

“This may cause people to misinterpret or underestimate the dangers posed by the undercurrent and rip-tides which, of course, are under the surface of the water and so not immediately obvious or visible.”

“As such people may continue to make ill-advised decisions to enter the water; water which has the power and ability to overwhelm even the strongest of adult swimmers within seconds.”

The coroner adds: “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe the Council has the power to take such action.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com invited Somerset Council to comment on the Coroner’s report and a spokesman confirmed that the authority is “in the process of getting the new signs installed.”