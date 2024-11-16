Two Somerset people who let dog suffer with injuries banned from keeping animals for 10 years

Two Somerset people who left a French bulldog to suffer with a series of injuries have been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Pepsi was found in a container with the lid down, in total darkness, by police officers and has been nursed back to health by the team at the RSPCA’s Brent Knoll Centre.

She had facial injuries, an untreated skin condition, and a broken leg. No vet treatment had been sought and it resulted in the leg having to be amputated.

Sheldon Turner, 36, of Regents Court, Bridgwater, Somerset and Lucy Blackmore 43, of Warren Close, Bridgwater, Somerset, were sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 5.

The court heard how on 13 December 2023, police attended Warren Close in Bridgwater after concerns were raised for the safety of a dog at the address.

Police went inside and were told that the dog was outside. They found her in the back garden inside a small rectangular container with a heavy hose pipe on top holding the lid down.

Police lifted the lid and inside was Pepsi who they described as looking “absolutely petrified”.

She had noticeable injuries to her face which were bleeding. Police noted that “there was no way she could have got out of the container due to the weight of the hose pipe on top of the lid to the container”. She was in total darkness whilst in the container.

Pepsi, who had been in the couple’s care for six weeks, was taken to a vet where she was treated for a broken leg, which sadly had to be amputated, as well as multiple grazes and bruises, and a 3 cm cut to her face.

She also had severe problems with her eyes and ears and her feet were inflamed.

Vets who examined her found the bruising grazes and lacerations would have been caused four to 24 hours prior to presentation and the fractured limb two to six weeks before. They said these were evidence of blunt force trauma.

Vets found that her ear and eye issues would have been going on for longer, with scarring and vision loss as a result of the dry eye.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Simon Coombs, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “Despite being aware of Pepsi’s health issues, they did not seek vet help for her and but for the intervention of the Police and RSPCA her situation would have continued – as it had done for the six weeks since she came to them, apparently already with the health issues and injuries.”

“Owning a dog like Pepsi is a privilege, so it is heartbreaking to think what she went through.”

“Dogs feel pain and suffering just like we do and always deserve to be shown kindness and compassion. If any pet owner is struggling to care for their animal we’d encourage them to reach out to a local charity or organisation who can help. Please never ignore an animal in desperate need of help, no animal should suffer like this.”

Pepsi has been nursed back to health by the team at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

During her recovery, the team from the rescue centre near Burnham-On-Sea were dedicated to showing her the love and kindness she deserves as she gets ready to find a new home.

Alongside the 10 year animal disqualification orders, which they cannot appeal to have lifted for five years, Blackmore, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £160 victim surcharge, and £400 costs.

Turner, who was also deprived of the ownership of two other dogs who were also signed over into RSPCA care, was also sentenced to an 18 month community order, including 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) Days, and £80 fine, a £114 surcharge, and £400 costs.