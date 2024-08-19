16.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 20, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea cyclist takes on gruelling 24-hour cycling challenge for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea cyclist is taking on a gruelling cycling challenge this week to raise funds for charity.

John Hollier from Burnham-On-Sea is supporting former rugby player Billy Twelevetrees  and other rugby players by cycling 350 miles in 24 hours.

John says: “It’s being held in support of Ed Slater, a former professional rugby player who got diagnosed with MND in 2022.”

“All funds raised from the challenge will be split between 4Ed, the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Matt Hampson’s Get Busy living Centre.”

 

Gloucester Rugby club legend Twelvetrees and his team are doing all they can to raise as much funds and awareness surrounding MND as possible.

He adds: “Ride against time for MND kicked off on Monday morning at Kingsholm Stadium. It’s a 24 hour challenge to repeat the 350 mile cycle route we did two years ago for Ed when just after we got diagnosed to promote Motor Neurone Disease.”

“Me and the boys are attempting to replicate it to raise some money for some special causes; MNDA, My Name’5 Doddie, 4Ed, the Hambo Foundation and the Rob Burrow centre in Leeds.”

The team are attempting to complete the same route they achieved in 2022 but this time in less that 24 Hours to symbolise the urgency that is required in the battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

See more at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rideagainsttime

