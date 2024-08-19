16.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 20, 2024
News
News

Over 4,000 homes in Burnham-On-Sea temporarily left without power

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Power cut Western Power Distribution

Over 4,000 homes in Burnham-On-Sea were temporarily left without electricity following a power cut on Monday evening (August 19th).

Western Power Distribution said the outage was first reported to them at 6.27pm, disrupting 4,611 properties.

There area affected was centred around Burnham’s Tesco store in Love Lane plus parts of the Frank Foley Parkway and Ben Travers Way.

“There was a fault on our high voltage network in the area. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 7:10pm,” confirmed a spokesperson.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused.”

