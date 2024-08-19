16.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 20, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea's Princess Theatre to host children's science magic show
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre to host children’s science magic show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fun-packed children’s science magic show is set to be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in September.

‘Top Secret: The Magic of Science’ will be held at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 7th September 2024 at 2pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Fusing the mystery of magic with wondrous and miraculous feats of science. Hang on to your seats as we transform the Princess Theatre into a real-life science laboratory.”

“Experience the non-stop action packed interactive magical science experiments that will capture the imagination.”

“Top Secret is a fast-moving colourful magical science show filled with mystery, suspense, lots and lots of mess!”

“Top Secret will inspire and educate every young budding magician and scientist, as well as proving fun and exciting entertainment for all of the family. The  perfect “back to school” treat after along summer holiday!”

Tickets, priced £13, are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/tsmos/

