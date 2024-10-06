Burnham-On-Sea dog training business to hold charity coffee afternoon for dog owners

A special coffee afternoon to raise money for a cancer support charity is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday October 12th.

The event will be held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close, hosted by Ulti-mutt paws, a local dog training business.

Lel Beattie, pictured above, who runs the business, says: “I am holding a coffee afternoon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer on 12th October from 2-4pm. Dogs and puppies welcome of course. There will be cake, coffee and tea available for all to enjoy.”

Ulti-mutt paws is a small companion puppy and dog training business run by Lel that offers group classes, private tuition and puppy home visits in Burnham-On-Sea and the area