Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 07, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea dog training business to hold charity coffee afternoon for dog owners

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A special coffee afternoon to raise money for a cancer support charity is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday October 12th.

The event will be held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close, hosted by Ulti-mutt paws, a local dog training business.

Lel Beattie, pictured above, who runs the business, says: “I am holding a coffee afternoon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer on 12th October from 2-4pm. Dogs and puppies welcome of course. There will be cake, coffee and tea available for all to enjoy.”

Ulti-mutt paws is a small companion puppy and dog training business run by Lel that offers group classes, private tuition and puppy home visits in Burnham-On-Sea and the area

New pet supplies shop opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
Glastonbury Male Voice Choir to perform concert in Highbridge on Saturday for local charity

