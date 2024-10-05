New pet supplies shop opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A new pet supplies shop has launched in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Hungry Pets opened for business on Saturday (October 5th) in the High Street unit previously occupied by the Laptop Shop.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Jill Bellamy said she’d had a busy first day of trade.

“We’ve received a lovely warm welcome here in Burnham and met lots of new customers on our opening day with people saying they really like our range of products.”

Jill, pictured with Pedro, her Welsh Springer, is selling food, toys and accessories for dogs, cats, rabbits, and wild birds.

“I have been in the pet nutrition and pet food business for 26 years, and am fully trained in the nutrition needs of pets.”

She previously ran Hungry Pets in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, and has moved to Burnham-On-Sea for a fresh start.

“I’ve gone from one Burnham High Street to this Burnham High Street on the other side of the country!” she says.

Jill says the shop is open on Sundays and she is still deciding on her opening hours in the week, basing it around customer demand.