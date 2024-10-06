12.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 07, 2024
Glastonbury Male Voice Choir to perform concert in Highbridge on Saturday for local charity

Glastonbury Male Voice Choir will be performing a special concert in Highbridge on Saturday 12th October for a local charity.

The choir will be singing a programme of well-known music at St John’s Church from 7-9pm.

The event will be raising funds for Highbridge War Memorial Trust and Southwell House and Gardens.

Tickets are priced at £5 on the door or by calling the secretary on 07990 773 200 to reserve yours.

Glastonbury Male Voice Choir has been running for over 100 years. During that time the choir has been reinvigorated and refreshed many times, and it is currently almost 40 strong.

