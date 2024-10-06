12.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 07, 2024
News

Highbridge Indian restaurant wins award for ‘best restaurant in the south west’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The owner of a popular Indian restaurant in Highbridge is celebrating after winning a new regional accolade.

Mint Bay, which opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge, has been named ‘best restaurant in the south west’ at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) over the weekend.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin, pictured, says: “We had an exciting opportunity to go to 2024 ARTA awards in London on Sunday and are excited to announce that we placed first for Regional Restaurant and Takeaway of the year 2024 in the South West of England!”

“We are delighted to receive this award and thank our customers for their continued support of our local business.”

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards are known as the ‘Oscars of the curry industry’.

The Highbridge restaurant has won several awards since opening and has built up a loyal following of customers. Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.

Glastonbury Male Voice Choir to perform concert in Highbridge on Saturday for local charity
PHOTOS: Over 200 people attend Burnham-On-Sea RNLI's annual ball, raising £4,000

