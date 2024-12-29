Burnham-On-Sea fire crews help tackle big overnight property blaze

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out to tackle a big fire in a derelict property in Westonzoyland overnight.

Crews from Burnham, Crediton, Taunton, Bridgwater, Glastonbury, Nether Stowey, Street and Martock responded to several calls of a fire in Fore Street, Westonzoyland just after 10pm on Saturday December 28th.

“On arrival, fire crews found the derelict detached house to be well alight with smoke and flames issuing from the front of the building,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“The two-storey brick main building of the property, previously used as a dwelling but now derelict, was severely affected by the fire.”

“The extent of the fire, which involved both floors and the roof, caused part of the property to collapse inwards.”

“Three attack jets, an aerial ladder platform, a water tower and thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire.”

“The property consisted of a two-storey building and a number of outbuildings with the main house completely engulfed in flames.”

The A372 was closed by Avon and Somerset Police and local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to stay away from the area.

Just after 6am this morning, the fire service said the incident had been closed, with the A372 reopened.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and fire investigation officers will return to the scene later this morning,” added the spokesman.