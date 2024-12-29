Highbridge Indian restaurant unveils new look after refurbishment

Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway Mint Bay has unveiled a new look interior with the completion of a refurbishment of its premises.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers after several award wins.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin says: “We are creating a more modern look and feel to the restaurant with this upgrade.”

”We decided to introduce a new look, starting with a complete refit of the toilets and a lighter, more contemporary look to the restaurant combined with a much-needed update to our bar area.”

“So far customers have been impressed with the new look and say it has brought a much more modern touch.”

Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as we reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.