7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge Indian restaurant unveils new look after refurbishment
News

Highbridge Indian restaurant unveils new look after refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway Mint Bay has unveiled a new look interior with the completion of a refurbishment of its premises.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers after several award wins.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin says: “We are creating a more modern look and feel to the restaurant with this upgrade.”

”We decided to introduce a new look, starting with a complete refit of the toilets and a lighter, more contemporary look to the restaurant combined with a much-needed update to our bar area.”

“So far customers have been impressed with the new look and say it has brought a much more modern touch.”

Mint Bay Indian restaurant and takeaway in Highbridge

Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as we reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.

Previous article
Burnham beach charity run to be held today in memory of cancer victim
Next article
Tributes paid to well-known Burnham-On-Sea vicar who has sadly passed away

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
7.8 ° C
8.3 °
6.1 °
94 %
2.3kmh
50 %
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com