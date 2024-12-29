Tributes paid to well-known Burnham-On-Sea vicar who has sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to a Burnham-On-Sea vicar who has sadly passed away.

Rev Richard Allen from Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church died on Christmas Eve following a period of illness.

Richard – who was a retired priest – was a well-known face at the church, and at this time of the year would always organise its popular Christmas Tree Festival.

Reverend Cheryl Hawkins, the current Vicar of St Andrew’s Church, says: “I met Reverend Richard on becoming the Vicar of St Andrew’s in June 2024 and soon realised that I was ministering alongside a man of deep faith, of an active ministry even though retired, and someone whom had a deep compassion for the community he ministered to both within and outside the church building. All done with a directness of approach and wisdom, yet with a twinkle in his eye and a dry sense of humour.”

“Recently, Richard reached the milestone of 40 years as a Priest and it was a privilege to have ministered alongside him on the Sunday when he celebrated that milestone. He was also busy organising the 13th Christmas tree festival in the church, something he was passionate about as a way of opening up the church to the local community.”

“The ministry team and the congregation at St Andrew’s and the wider community will miss Richard very much and it was a privilege to know him, even for a short time. His impact will be lasting. Our love and prayers are with his wife, Reverend Kath.”

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar, adds: “I first met Reverend Richard and his wife, Reverend Kath, 11 years ago when I became curate at St Andrew’s, the church where they were based as supposedly retired ministers. I say supposedly, because both Rev Richard and Rev Kath remained very active in Christian ministry, both at St Andrew’s and other churches roundabout.”

“Throughout these 11 years, Rev Richard has been an example and inspiration to me, in many ways. Although Rev Richard was very astute and knowledgeable with his theological training, his pastoral wisdom meant that he would give a straightforward message, in everyday words.”

“Richard had a very direct and simple approach to ministry – to make the Christian message of love, hope and salvation inclusive, accessible and easy to understand by everyone in the congregation.”

“Richard had a heart of compassion that reached beyond the church walls into the community that was so close to his heart. His involvement with the local foodbank, BARB, schools and of course the local businesses via the Christmas Tree Festival were all due to his firm belief that the Christian faith calls for actions as well as words. And all of this, with a twinkle in his eye, that brought joy to those of us privileged to know and minister alongside him.”