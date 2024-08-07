Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescue motorist from car in a ditch after collision

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescued a motorist from a car in a water filled ditch following a collision on Tuesday (August 6th).

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar were sent to the A38 in Badgworth at 5.10pm after a two vehicle collision.

A fire service spokesman says: “On arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed one vehicle was in the centre of the carriageway, the driver of this vehicle had already exited before the arrival of the fire service.”

“The second vehicle was located in a water filled ditch in approx 3 feet water. Crews used a Tirfor winch to secure the vehicle and hydraulic rescue equipment to remove two of the vehicle doors to extricate the driver.”

“A triple extension ladder and small tools were also used. Both drivers were left in the care of paramedics.”