14.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 08, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea fire crews rescue motorist from car in a ditch after collision
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescue motorist from car in a ditch after collision

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescued a motorist from a car in a water filled ditch following a collision on Tuesday (August 6th).

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar were sent to the A38 in Badgworth at 5.10pm after a two vehicle collision.

A fire service spokesman says: “On arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed one vehicle was in the centre of the carriageway, the driver of this vehicle had already exited before the arrival of the fire service.”

“The second vehicle was located in a water filled ditch in approx 3 feet water. Crews used a Tirfor winch to secure the vehicle and hydraulic rescue equipment to remove two of the vehicle doors to extricate the driver.”

“A triple extension ladder and small tools were also used.  Both drivers were left in the care of paramedics.”

Previous article
East Huntspill caravan park’s plans approved for expansion with extra lodges and caravans
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Old Pier Tavern permanently closes down

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.1 ° C
15.5 °
13 °
89 %
0.9kmh
90 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
22 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com