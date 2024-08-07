14.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 08, 2024
News

East Huntspill caravan park’s plans approved for expansion with extra lodges and caravans

An East Huntspill caravan park’s plans for an expansion have been approved by Somerset Council.

Cripps Farm Caravan Park in Merry Lane, East Huntspill is seeking full planning permission for a revised scheme of 21 new caravan pitches and three mobile holiday lodges next to its fishing lake.

The application covers updated plans for “the extension of the existing caravan park to include new caravan pitches, alterations to the existing internal road layout, and the erection of a toilet block.”

In a planning statement, the applicant says: “In 2021 the applicants obtained planning permission to extend their caravan park for the extension of the existing caravan park to include 21 new caravan pitches with hardcore bases, alterations to the existing internal road layout, erection of toilet block, landscaping and formation of a fishing lake.”

“The applicants now wish to make some modifications to the application by modifying the layout of the 21 pitches, and install 3 x twin-unit mobile holiday lodges next to the fishing lake as per the existing arrangements on site. The site is open from 1st March to 15th November annually, plus the applicants store 21 caravans on the pitches over the winter period.”

“The proposed development meets with planning policy D17 as this is an alteration to the existing caravan park. We also feel it meets with Policy D1 as we do not believe we are increasing the flood risk as we are putting in sustainable surface water disposal provisions.”

“We believe the alterations are in keeping with the site and we do not feel this will have any impact on any adjoining users or occupations. The applicant has constructed the fishing lake and has put in place the agreed Landscaping Scheme as part of Application 25/21/00028 and has planted 840 trees, so we feel these alterations will not have an impact on the site.”

