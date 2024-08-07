New-look Burnham-On-Sea community hall officially opens after major funding boost

A Burnham-On-Sea community hall has this week officially unveiled a major overhaul following a major funding boost.

Homes in Sedgemoor has completed a refurbishment on Chichester Close communal hall, which will now serve as a centre of activity for independent living schemes in and around the Burnham and Highbridge area.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday (August 7th) at the Community Hub after it received an investment of over £200,000. The premises now boast a large open communal hall with new furniture and kitchen fully fitted out with appliances.

The quiet space has been retained and the old garages have been converted into a new multifunctional craft room with a kitchenette.

This whole space is fully wheelchair accessible including level access to all entrances and includes fully DDA compliant toilet facilities.

HiS Housing Development Manager Duncan Harvey says: “We worked in partnership with MD Group who have delivered a scheme worth celebrating!”

“A big thank you to everybody who has been involved in bringing this project to fruition and we look forward to the opening ceremony and seeing our customers enjoying the space.”