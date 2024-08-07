14.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 08, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Old Pier Tavern announces it is closing down

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern

A Burnham-On-Sea town centre pub has announced it is permanently closing down.

The Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street re-opened as a music venue in July 2023, as we reported here.

Owner Tim Pitman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “I can confirm that I have shut the pub permanently.“

“I could go through the reasons why but it doesn’t really matter now.”

“All I can say is I did my very best to keep the doors open.”

He adds: “It’s been an amazing experience for me and we have had some amazing nights of live music”

“I want to thank all the people who supported the pub. The important thing to me is I have made new friends.”

”I wish you all the best and I hope The Pier will remain a pub. See you all soon.”

Earlier this year, we reported here that Tim had said a price war among local pubs was putting small independent pubs at risk.

