The landlord of Burnham-On-Sea’s Old Pier Tavern says a price war is putting small independent pubs like his at risk of closure.

Tim Pitman, pictured above at the re-opening of the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea last summer, has this week made a direct appeal for support from locals.

He has warned that one or even two independent pubs may close due to being unable to compete on pricing.

Tim explains: “There’s a war of attrition going on between two aggressive companies in Burnham at the moment. The price point is very low on some products.”

“Even with the buying power between these two companies, the profits must be minimal. Of course on the face of it, it may seem great for the local customers — after all, who wouldn’t go to a pub that sells cheap beer?”

“The problem is that after the price war is over there will be at least one or even possibly two independent pubs that will close.”

“The reality is these companies are not doing it for the benefit of the public, they are doing it as way of destroying the opposition so as to gain the majority of the market in Burnham.”

He adds: “Once the war is over and the casualties are counted, what do you think will happen to the prices? The prices will go up.”

“As for The Old Pier, we can’t compete with them because we are a small independent music venue.”

”When I took The Pier on, it was to create a haven for bands, new and established, to showcase their talents and to revive an iconic music venue.”

Tim adds: “The prices are set to fund the music. Please remember that you would pay anything up to £25 per ticket to see some of these touring acts. So please don’t abandon us.”