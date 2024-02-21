One person was taken to hospital after this car ended up on its side in a water-filled ditch in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (February 20th).

Police and the ambulance service were called to Stoddens Road after a white Ford Fiesta left the road on the sharp bend, as pictured here.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 8.25am on Tuesday 20 February to a road traffic collision in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We sent a double-crewed land ambulance and we conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Weston General Hospital.”

Police said the road has been temporarily closed while recovery of the vehicle took place later on Tuesday.

The Stoddens Road bend has seen many similiar collisions over the years. A Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescued a motorist from a car there in 2021.

And in 2019, a car crashed off thw road at the bend, leaving it in the vegetation. There was another crash on the road bend in 2017 and nearby residents called for safety improvements there in 2012. Crashes also occurred in August 2010 and December 2010.