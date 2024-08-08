Fundraising cyclist pedals into Burnham-On-Sea on 200km challenge for RNLI

Cycling enthusiast Jason Belcher has visited Burnham-On-Sea during a 200 kilometre cycling challenge to raise funds for Weston RNLI lifeboat station.

He pedaled from Weston to Portishead then to Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station and back to Weston followed up by circuits of Weston Esplanade until he reached the target of 200 kilometres.

On their arrival at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station this week they were greeted by a small group of RNLI volunteers, and Jason’s relative, Heather Major, who lives in Burnham.