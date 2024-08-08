18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 09, 2024
News

Fundraising cyclist pedals into Burnham-On-Sea on 200km challenge for RNLI

Cycling enthusiast Jason Belcher has visited Burnham-On-Sea during a 200 kilometre cycling challenge to raise funds for Weston RNLI lifeboat station.

He pedaled from Weston to Portishead then to Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station and back to Weston followed up by circuits of Weston Esplanade until he reached the target of 200 kilometres.
On their arrival at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station this week they were greeted by a small group of RNLI volunteers, and Jason’s relative, Heather Major, who lives in Burnham.

Jason said: “It was initially a challenging target, but on our finishing, we shall have raised over £1,000 pounds for the RNLI.”

During the venture he was joined by friends Keith Drinkwater and Ollie Halmkin, also from Weston.
