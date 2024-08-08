18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBritain’s Got Talent comedy group set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea in October
NewsWhat's On

Britain’s Got Talent comedy group set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea in October

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is hosting an improvisation comedy show by a group of award-winning comedians.

The Noise Next Door are twelve-time sell-out veterans of The Edinburgh Fringe and have appeared on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ on ITV1, and ‘Roast Battle’ on Comedy Central.

Their show, ‘The Noise Next Door: Freewheeling’, will come to The Princess Theatre on Saturday 20th October at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson says: “Buckle up… you’re in for a hell of a ride! The quickest wits in comedy are here to take you on a totally improvised tour around your weirdest and wildest ideas.”

“The Noise Next Door are going hell for leather in this brand new show as they race through a priceless parade of off-the-cuff gags, scenes and songs, all based on your suggestions.”

Tickets, priced £15, are available from here. Age Suggestion: 15+

 

Previous article
Fundraising cyclist pedals into Burnham-On-Sea on 200km challenge for RNLI
Next article
Award presented to Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club’s final President as group closes after 49 years

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
18.5 ° C
19.5 °
17.4 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com