Britain’s Got Talent comedy group set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea in October

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is hosting an improvisation comedy show by a group of award-winning comedians.

The Noise Next Door are twelve-time sell-out veterans of The Edinburgh Fringe and have appeared on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ on ITV1, and ‘Roast Battle’ on Comedy Central.

Their show, ‘The Noise Next Door: Freewheeling’, will come to The Princess Theatre on Saturday 20th October at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson says: “Buckle up… you’re in for a hell of a ride! The quickest wits in comedy are here to take you on a totally improvised tour around your weirdest and wildest ideas.”

“The Noise Next Door are going hell for leather in this brand new show as they race through a priceless parade of off-the-cuff gags, scenes and songs, all based on your suggestions.”

Tickets, priced £15, are available from here. Age Suggestion: 15+