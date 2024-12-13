6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 13, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Foodbank given £1,000 Christmas boost by town’s Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have this week donated £1,000 of food supplies to the town’s Foodbank amid continuing high demand for the service.

Burnham Freemasons collected the food from Tesco, as pictured here, before delivering it to the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank team for distribution.

John Chinn from Burnham Freemasons said: “We are in regular contact with the Foodbank and are always keen to help when they are extremely busy in Burnham and Highbridge.”

As we recently reported, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank is seeing soaring demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis hits some residents.

A spokesperson for the Highbridge Area Foodbank thanked the Freemasons for the “very timely and kind donation of supplies.”

