Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BOSfest continues in Manor Gardens today

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest returns to the Manor Gardens today (Sunday, September 1st) with an afternoon of free entertainment.

Various music acts and family entertainment will be held from 12pm to 6pm, as listed below. It follows a busy day of live entertainment in the town centre on Saturday.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The festival moves to the Manor Gardens where young local rock band Antic Aces will be kicking off the afternoon, fabulous folk duo The Kahunas will also be playing, while headlining will be the exciting contemporary dance band Filta.”

Schedule for BOSfest today:

Sunday September 1st:

Manor Gardens

12.00 – 12.20 Antic Aces

12.30 – 13.15 Encore

13.30 – 14.15 Wivelele

14.30 – 15.15 Big Joe Bone

15.45 – 16.30 The Kahunas

17.00 – 18.00 Filta

There will also be Kat’s Circus skills Workshop and a Kidzone.