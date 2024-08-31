17.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 01, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club unveils new charity team shirts
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club unveils new charity team shirts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club unveils new charity team shirts

Four local charities are featured on Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club’s shirts for the new season.

The club will be raising funds through the year for the four charities, which are In Charley’s Memory, Breast Cancer Now, Hillview Junior Carnival Club and BARB.

The rugby club will holding charity days for Hillview and BARB on 19th October at the club while Breast Cancer Now and ICM will be on 1st February.

The club’s Chairman, Lee Berry, adds: “Our committee made the decision to have local charities branded on the shirts for the hard work, time and effort they all put in across our community for those who need help in times of need. It’s our way of saying thank you and we shall always support them.”

Pictured: Ryan Beard 1st team captain (left), Lee Berry Chair (centre) and Tim Piper 2nd team captain (right)

