Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Post Office restarts its services after several days of technical issues

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Post Office

Burnham-On-Sea Post Office has restarted its services after several days of technical issues this week.

Services were temporarily unavailable for several days at the post office in Victoria Street following IT technical problems.

A spokesperson said they were doing everything we could to resolve this issue which was “with the corporate Post Office and their network systems, unfortunately beyond our control.”

“We want to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by recent network issues at Burnham-On-Sea Post Office.”

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time as we worked diligently to restore our services as quickly as possible with an external provider.”

“Thank you for your continued support.”

