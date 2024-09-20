14.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Over £2,000 raised for charity at Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Club's first ball
News

PHOTOS: Over £2,000 raised for charity at Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Club’s first ball

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of people attended a successful fundraising charity ball at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club on Friday night (September 20th).

The ‘black-tie and posh frocks event’ was hailed a success at the club in Burnham’s Victoria Street with a capacity audience of 80 people attending.

The evening included entertainment from local band Juice and a buffet meal, with all profits going to a cancer support charity.

Manager Paul Hale said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who attended and suppported the event, helping us raise a fantastic sum for the Beacon Centre at Musgrove Hospital.”

“We had lots of prizes kindly donated by suppliers and local businesses and hope that this becomes a regular event at the club.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Post Office restarts its services after several days of technical issues
Next article
Wedding Fair to be held at Secret World Wildlife Rescue on September 29th

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.3 ° C
15.2 °
13.1 °
95 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com