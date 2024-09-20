PHOTOS: Over £2,000 raised for charity at Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Club’s first ball

Dozens of people attended a successful fundraising charity ball at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club on Friday night (September 20th).

The ‘black-tie and posh frocks event’ was hailed a success at the club in Burnham’s Victoria Street with a capacity audience of 80 people attending.

The evening included entertainment from local band Juice and a buffet meal, with all profits going to a cancer support charity.

Manager Paul Hale said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who attended and suppported the event, helping us raise a fantastic sum for the Beacon Centre at Musgrove Hospital.”

“We had lots of prizes kindly donated by suppliers and local businesses and hope that this becomes a regular event at the club.”