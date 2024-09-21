14.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
Football match raises over £1,300 for Cancer Research UK in Highbridge man’s memory

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A charity football match and fundraising barbecue has been held for Cancer Research UK in memory of a well-known Highbridge man.

Steve Cavill sadly lost his battle with cancer last year and a 6-a-side football match was held between Highbridge companies EFS and Cases on Friday (20th September) at Pawlett Pavillion.

Organiser Andrew Williams said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that turned up to watch our charity match in memory of Steve on Friday.”

“Cases won 2-1 in games and won the trophy this year. It was a great night and the total raised was £1,378 with £421 in sponsors and the Justgiving page collecting £957, all going to cancer research. Thank you everyone.”

