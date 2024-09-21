14.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
High tides cause new damage to surface of Burnham-On-Sea jetty
News

High tides cause new damage to surface of Burnham-On-Sea jetty

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy high tides over the past week have caused new damage to Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty.

The tarmac surface on the lower half of the jetty has been damaged and lifted by the force of the waves, as pictured here.

The area that was repaired just a few weeks ago by the council has not been damaged.

Somerset Council’s jetty team has again temporarily closed the lower half of the jetty to walkers during the daytime as a “safety precaution.”

We reported here how storms in April had damaged the tarmac surface, wooden steps and wooden planks.

Several damaged wooden jetty planks were replaced in the spring, and the RNLI has recently replaced the yellow marker poles on the jetty at the slip area onto the beach.

