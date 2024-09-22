PHOTOS: Brent Knoll scarecrow festival sees 40 colourful creations on show around village

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail was held over the weekend with 40 scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The long-running community event saw fun creations on display throughout Saturday September 21st and Sunday September 22nd.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘fruit, veg, herbs and spices’ – and residents got into the spirit with plenty of humorously named displays. Participants were encouraged to pick up a trail pack for £2 and find them all.

While the wet weather hit attendance on Sunday, organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding said it had been a successful weekend.