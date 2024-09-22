14.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Brent Knoll scarecrow festival sees 40 colourful creations on show around village

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail was held over the weekend with 40 scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The long-running community event saw fun creations on display throughout Saturday September 21st and Sunday September 22nd.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘fruit, veg, herbs and spices’ – and residents got into the spirit with plenty of humorously named displays. Participants were encouraged to pick up a trail pack for £2 and find them all.

While the wet weather hit attendance on Sunday, organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding said it had been a successful weekend.

