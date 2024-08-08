Burnham-On-Sea railway signal box opens as temporary pop-up soaps shop

A pop-up shop selling dozens of handmade soaps has opened in Burnham-On-Sea’s railway signal box this week.

Somerset Natural Soaps has hired the replica signal box today (Friday) in Old Station Approach, next to Burnham lifeboat station, to display and sell a range of items.

Owner Julie Dean says: “Burnham is my home town and I’ve wanted to do a pop-up in the cute Signal box for a while now. It will give my regular local customers and tourists here for the holidays a chance to buy handmade natural bath and body products made here in Burnham.”

The box, which is owned by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, is available for hire.