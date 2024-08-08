Swimmer from Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team celebrates success at Welsh Nationals

A swimmer from Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team is celebrating success after competing at the Welsh Nationals this month.

The team’s Leo Woodrow headed to the Swim Wales National Summer Meet, held in a 50-metre pool in Swansea, between August 1st-5th.

The Academy’s Jan Dykes says: “Having qualified for eight events, he came back with personal bests in all of them!”

“Thursday saw a great start for Leo, into the 100 backstroke final with a new personal best of 1.11.75 and then two races later raced in the 400 IM with another personal best of 5.41.12 to get himself a bronze medal. He also finished 4th in the 100 Backstroke.”

“Friday saw another personal best in the 100 freestyle which he lowered again in the final to achieve 60.89 and a Silver.”

“Saturday saw another great personal best from Leo in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.93 to see himself into the final when he lowered it again to take silver in 27.85.”

“Sunday saw a good afternoon racing in the 200BC where he got into the final, then went straight back into the 400 freestyle and got a 6 second personal best to finish 5th. In the 200 Backstroke final it was not quite as fast as the heat but a great swim to earn him a bronze.”

“Monday and the last day for Leo saw him in the 50 backstroke that got him into the final with a time of 32.77, where he finished 4th. Leo then raced the 800m freestyle and got a big 20.50 secs personal best for a time of 10.33.88 and get Bronze.”

Coach Nic Hazleton said she was so pleased that the strategy of concentrating on training and not competing much in the two months lead-in to the Nationals had paid off.

She said Leo had come away with lots learnt, more to learn and work on, and will now have a well-deserved rest after a great five days of racing.