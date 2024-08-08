18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 09, 2024
News

Residents express sadness over closure of Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern

Burnham-On-Sea residents have expressed sadness over the closure of a pub in the town.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that The Old Pier Tavern is closing down, a year after it re-opened as a music venue in July 2023.

Landlord Tim Pitman told us: “All I can say is I did my very best to keep the doors open. It’s been an amazing experience for me and we have had some amazing nights of live music.”

“I want to thank all the people supported the pub. The important thing to me is I have made new friends. I wish you all best and I hope The Pier will remain a pub.”

Dozens of supportive residents headed to the Burnham-On-Sea.com Facebook page and forums to wish Tim well.

One Facebook user says: “I’ve had many a good night in there since Tim took over it. He did a fantastic job and i’m so sad to see it close down.”

Another said: “Burnham has lost a great venue and a great landlord. Good luck in your future endeavours, and try not to let it get you down, you gave it a bloody good shot.”

 

