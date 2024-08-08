18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsConcrete thrown off M5 motorway bridge onto van, prompting Police appeal for...
News

Concrete thrown off M5 motorway bridge onto van, prompting Police appeal for witnesses

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An investigation has been launched after concrete was thrown off a motorway bridge between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea and smashed a van roof.

Avon and Somerset Police has said this week that an unknown man threw the piece of concrete onto the northbound carriageway of the M5, near junction 23 for Dunball, at about 5.30am on 17th July.

The van’s roof was damaged but fortunately nobody was injured, confirm police who are asking for anybody with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

PC Tom Curry, of the Roads Policing Unit, says: “This was a really nasty incident and it is very lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.”

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the motorway or on the A39, which crosses over it, at that time and either saw somebody acting suspiciously on the bridge, or may have relevant dashcam footage.”

“If you have potentially useful information that could help our investigation, please contact us via our online form or call 101 and give reference number 5224185653.”

Previous article
Residents express sadness over closure of Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
18.5 ° C
19.5 °
17.4 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com