Concrete thrown off M5 motorway bridge onto van, prompting Police appeal for witnesses

An investigation has been launched after concrete was thrown off a motorway bridge between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea and smashed a van roof.

Avon and Somerset Police has said this week that an unknown man threw the piece of concrete onto the northbound carriageway of the M5, near junction 23 for Dunball, at about 5.30am on 17th July.

The van’s roof was damaged but fortunately nobody was injured, confirm police who are asking for anybody with information or dashcam footage to contact them.