Concrete thrown off M5 motorway bridge onto van, prompting Police appeal for witnesses

An investigation has been launched after concrete was thrown off a motorway bridge between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea and smashed a van roof.
Avon and Somerset Police has said this week that an unknown man threw the piece of concrete onto the northbound carriageway of the M5, near junction 23 for Dunball, at about 5.30am on 17th July.
The van’s roof was damaged but fortunately nobody was injured, confirm police who are asking for anybody with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
PC Tom Curry, of the Roads Policing Unit, says: “This was a really nasty incident and it is very lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.”
“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the motorway or on the A39, which crosses over it, at that time and either saw somebody acting suspiciously on the bridge, or may have relevant dashcam footage.”
“If you have potentially useful information that could help our investigation, please contact us via our online form or call 101 and give reference number 5224185653.”