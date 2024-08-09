Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns today with stalls featuring local crafters

A monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today, Saturday August 10th.

The Makers Market will be held in Burnham Methodist Church Hall in College Street from 9am-1pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: