News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns today with stalls featuring local crafters

A monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today, Saturday August 10th.

The Makers Market will be held in Burnham Methodist Church Hall in College Street from 9am-1pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Community Crafter’s…Felt , Decoupage, Tea cup Candles & More.
* Lyn’s Embodery & Resin Art… Hand Embroidery, Hand Knitted baby items & Resin gifts.
* Crafted with Pride.. Handmade 3D Pictures & Cards.
* Bespoke Eggs.. Handmade & Decorated Eggs, Fabergé style.
* Lorita Crafts… Handmade Pyrography & Decoupage and felt Art.
* Sam’s Fudge… Handmade locally Fudge, Coconut ice & Pocket money sweets.
* Michelle’s Crafts.. Handmade mixed Crafts.
* Somerset Natural Soaps… Handmade in Burnham, natural Bath & Body Products
