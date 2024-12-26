7.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 26, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy welcomes VIP visitor to pool
News

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy welcomes VIP visitor to pool

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy welcomed a VIP visitor to the pool this week.

Santa made a surprise appearance at the swimming pool’s Christmas party for all the swim school children.

“All those enrolled in swimming lessons were also offered the opportunity to come to one of four free fun and floats sessions,” says a spokeswoman.

“Santa made a surprise appearance and spent the day meeting and greeting children and giving everyone a little gift. All children enrolled in lessons at the pool get free fun and floats sessions all year.”

