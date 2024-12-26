Local fuel supply company gives seasonal boost to the Highbridge Area Foodbank

A local fuel supply company has given a seasonal boost to the Highbridge Area Foodbank.

Western Fuel has given a contribution of £160 worth of food supplies to the Highbridge Food Bank.

The donation came from a raffle organized within Western Fuel, with all proceeds directed towards the Foodbank.

Nick Smith, Managing Director at Western Fuel, says: “The idea was simple: to spread some holiday cheer while addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity in our local area.”

“With the collective contributions of our colleagues, we turned this effort into a meaningful way to make a difference.”

The funds raised were used to purchase essential food items, including non-perishable goods, pantry staples, and festive treats, ensuring that local families facing hardship can enjoy nutritious meals during the holiday season.

Nick adds: “At Western Fuel, we believe that supporting our community is as important as the work we do every day. The donation to Highbridge Food Bank is a small way we can help make a big difference. I’m incredibly proud of our team for their generosity and dedication to giving back.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to every member of the Western Fuel team who participated in the raffle and contributed to this cause.”